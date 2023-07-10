© NeoMagnequench

The company has chosen a location that is near its existing plant in Sillamäe. The latter site produces high-purity magnetic rare earth oxides, which will be needed at Magnequench’s new plant. It says this will be Europe's first integrated supply chain for rare earth permanent magnets.

Neo President Rahim Suleman, who will take over as Neo CEO on July 7, said: “Neo is embarking on a new chapter of serving the automotive and wind energy industries. We are building the first rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Europe, with the specifications of our German, French, and other European OEM and Tier 1 customers in mind, suitable for traction motors for electric vehicles.”

The new facility has been backed by the European Union’s Just Transition Fund.