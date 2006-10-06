Unique partner approach in EMS World

Enics Fair "Partnering the Future" is taking place right now in Baden, Switzerland.

Enics partners, from customers throughout the suppliers, are participating in this innovative event involving all the Enics Business Units and Functions under one roof. This innovative approach benefits Enics' existing customers and suppliers as well as its selected partners, taking them to the next step of seamless partnership.



In this fair Enics is presenting all its Business Units capabilities both on local and global aspect. The Business Units as well as the functions are presenting their unique capabilities and seamless ways to effectively network with partners. This event has created a unique platform to initiate a real value-generating network throughout suppliers and Enics customers.



"I'm very happy to see that so many of our partners from all over the world are joining to the first Enics Fair, Partnering the Future, here in Baden. We truly believe that this fair is fruitful for all of the participants. Our goal is to network and establish even stronger bonds with our selected strategic partners", says Mr. Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO, Enics AG.



In conjunction with the fair, Enics and Ensto announced that they have signed a letter of

intent for strategic partnership. Ensto is one of the world's leading companies in enclosure technology.



Picture shows people at the fair.