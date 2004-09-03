Electronics Production | September 03, 2004
Plextek becomes Wavecom design house
Wavecom SA, a provider of integrated technology solutions for wireless voice and data applications, has signed a partnership agreement with Plextek, an independent electronics design company of telemetry products and systems in Europe. As part of this agreement, Plextek becomes a Wavecom certified design house, offering design, development and integration for Wavecom’s products.
The partnership will enable Wavecom to extend the range of services it offers to customers and provide the additional benefit of Plextek’s specialist expertise in applications design.
Plextek, based near Cambridge, UK, has an extensive history of designing communication products, particularly those employing GSM/GPRS systems, such as telephone and gaming multimedia terminals, tracking, telematic projects, remote data and machine-to-machine applications. Plextek holds BS EN ISO9001:2000 certification and is an approved supplier to a range of government departments and utilities including the DTI, MOD and the Home Office in the UK. It is a full member of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), participating in the development and generation of standards.
As part of its global strategy, Wavecom partners with design houses specialising in wireless communications in order to provide a broader range of services. Any design companies selected by Wavecom are trained and then approved “certified design house”.
Plextek is the first design consultancy to become a Wavecom-certified design house for vertical applications acting on a worldwide basis, with its main focus currently on the EMEA region. Wavecom trained and supported Plextek in the design of wireless systems based on Wavecom’s technology. With expertise in complete product development and testing, Plextek can assist users of Wavecom’s technology with design, development and integration into a wide variety of applications such as machine-to-machine telemetry/telecommand, remote monitoring and wireless local loop products.
