Etteplan acquires LAE Engineering GmbH

LAE Engineering specialises in electrical engineering planning, power generation, building and industrial automation, as well as information management systems, and industrial IT.

“Etteplan is very excited to welcome LAE Engineering to form a part of our German and global operations. LAE Engineering has built a strong reputation over its’ thirty years in business with a solid focus on customers, quality and technology led by an experienced team of about 70 employees. This is an important acquisition for Etteplan as it further enhances our presence in the German market. By adding LAE to our operations, we will serve our customers in Germany and beyond on a much broader scale, adding for example building automation into our offering”, says Juha Näkki, President and CEO of Etteplan in a press release.

With the acquisition of LAE Engineering GmbH, Etteplan continues on its international growth journey with the strategy. Following the acquisition Etteplan employs over 500 people in Germany in 15 different locations.