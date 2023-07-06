Sercomm opens new manufacturing facility in Mexico

© Sercomm

This new facility marks a significant milestone in Sercomm's strategy and reinforces its commitment to meeting customer demands in the North America and LATAM markets.

Situated on the US-Mexico border, the Tijuana manufacturing facility offers proximity to the market, enabling increased supply chain responsiveness and real-time engineering engagement with broadband service providers. Specialising in professional video streaming products, the facility adapts AI-enabled production lines to enhance quality control and labour productivity.

The Mexico facility will serve as a regional hub and joins a lineup of production bases across Taiwan, China, India, and the Philippines.