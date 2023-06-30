Varta's restructuring continues

© VARTA AG

Management and employee representatives of Varta Microbattery GmbH have agreed on a voluntary programme to remove 88 jobs at the Ellwangen site (including Neunheim).

In April, Varta announced that it would cut around 800 full-time positions worldwide, with around half of these being accounted for by expiring contracts, reductions at international locations and fluctuation. A large proportion of these jobs have already been cut, so that programmes comparable to those in Ellwangen are currently not necessary at the other locations.

"In intensive and trusting discussions with the employee representatives, we have found a good solution that enables us to implement the necessary cost savings in the personnel area by mutual agreement. We have already made progress in restructuring VARTA AG and the voluntary programme is an important step in bringing the Group back on a stable course. We are continuing to work on finding potential in accordance with the economic requirements in order to successfully implement the restructuring," says Michael Giesswein, Chief Restructuring Officer of Varta AG in a press release.

The programme is based on a double voluntary agreement. Employee and employer must both agree to a severance agreement. The management and the works council have agreed not to disclose the details.