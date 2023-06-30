Incap expands production in Slovakia due to increasing volumes

© Incap

The company says that the expansion was needed to accommodate the increasing production volumes of customers. According to Miroslav Michalik, Managing Director of Incap Slovakia, the investment included turning a current warehouse space in the factory into a production area and building a new warehouse for production materials.

Also, as part of the expansion, the production workshop entrance was upgraded and there is a plan to extend the production office during June, a press release reads.

“We are excited to see and be part of the business growth of our customers. In order to support them the best way we can, we need to increase our production capacity, to be able to offer flexible and agile services,” says Miroslav Michalik. He added that the investment will increase the factory’s overall production capacity by more than 50% in area of box build production.

Incap’s factory in Slovakia currently employs 250 employees and the company has started a process to hire additional personnel to support planned customer growth during the second half of the year and in the coming years. The expansion and new warehouse were finalised in May 2023.