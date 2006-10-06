KLA-Tencor's acquisition of ADE<br>approved by German authorities

After completing a second phase of investigation, German antitrust regulators have green-lighted the pending merger between fab metrology equipment suppliers KLA-Tencor Corp. and ADE Corp., paving the way for the acquisition to close on Oct. 11.

ADE's stockholders approved the acquisition on July 13 that would cost KLA-Tencor approximately $488 million. The deal is expected to be closed on October 11.