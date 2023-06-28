Huawei set to open specialist robotics subsidiary

© Huawei

Huawei is piling more resources into the robotics sector. It's just announced a new facility that will specialise in electronic component manufacturing, engineering, technology research and experimental development.

The move is obviously indicative of the gold rush currently taking place around robotics, AI and machine learning. Huawei is set to release its 'PanGu Chat' multimodal large-scale model next month. The product competes directly with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The robotics sector is not currently blocked by trading restrictions on Chinese companies. However, the obvious takeaway here is that Huawei is thinking ahead and preparing to build up its own manufacturing and IP rights.

According to reports, Huawei Technology Co will be the sole owner of the new company. Its chairman will be Li Jianguo, a member of Huawei's board of directors.