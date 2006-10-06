Alvetec Kontest receives order from InCap

Alvetec Kontest has received an order for another advanced combination test system, brand name Teradyne, this time from InCap Corporation.

This is the second order this quarter for Alvetec Kontest. With the delivery of this system Alvetec Kontest passes 80 delivered advanced combination test system, adding up to a total amount of more

then 130 systems delivered and supported by Alvetec KonTest.



