With Segue’s new expansion now complete, the EMS provider increases its Boston-based floor space to 55,000 square feet.

“We’re privileged to work with great customers, whose industry-leading products are in demand. Segue’s expansion of our Boston site was necessary to support growth,” says Segue CEO Brian Desmarais. “The additional capacity also allows us to reconfigure the facility to further optimise flow and streamline NPI, offering our customers rapid response time as their needs change.”

Serving customers in the medical, capital equipment and industrial automation sectors, Segue’s Boston area facility employs 120 engineering, supply chain and operations specialists in complex electronics manufacturing, and features an NPI Center, complex cable assembly, and specialises in complex and large-format electromechanical product manufacturing. The Boston operation is part of Segue’s global footprint in the USA, China and the planned 2024 Mexico site.