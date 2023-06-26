Fire at Lithium producer Livent's North Carolina plant

© joegough dreamstime.com

The company says in an update that the fire is currently localised to one building where solid lithium metal ingots are produced. The plant emergency response team is actively working with many external emergency response organisations and fire fighters to contain the fire.

As of reporting, there have been no injuries and all onsite personnel are safe and have been evacuated.

Livent says in the update that are no toxic chemicals or compounds on fire and that the fire department has trained with Livent's emergency response teams to prepare for lithium metal fires. The company – along with the fire department – has made the determination that the best course of action is to contain the fire and let it burn out.