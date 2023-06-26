North American EMS industry Up 7.1% in May
Total North American EMS shipments in May 2023 were up 7.1% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments decreased 5.2%, reports the IPC.
EMS bookings in May increased 0.8% year-over-year and increased 4.4% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.24.
“This month we saw a small reversal in the trend we have been seeing this year,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “New orders rose on a year-over-year basis for the first time since October 2022. Shipments fell slightly compared to last month but continue to show a positive trend.”