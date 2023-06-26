North American PCB industry sales up 6.7% in May

© IPC

PCB bookings in May were up 4.1% compared to the same month last year. May bookings were up 6.7% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.89.

“The North American PCB market looks pretty balanced this month. Shipments remain strong and we saw the first year-over-year rise in bookings we've seen since November 2022,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.