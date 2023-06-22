Fluvius turns to Lacroix IoT solutions
Belgian network operator Fluvius intends to digitise its electricity, gas, wastewater, and heating networks in the Flemish part of the country over the next few years.
In terms of telecontrol technology, the company has chosen to rely on Lacroix know-how, following a European call for tenders. Some 2,500 telecontrol systems per year will be delivered from 2023 to 2030.
Worth a total of EUR 11 million over the period, this order is the largest ever recorded by Lacroix subsidiary SAE IT-Systems in its 50-year history.
"This order shows that we are also one of the world's leading suppliers of telecontrol technology. We are proud to be able to contribute to the successful implementation of the energy transition in Flanders", says Ronald Vrancken, Lacroix Environment activity Executive Managing Director, in a press release.
"This year alone, we will be digitizing 2,000 local network stations, or around 10 per working day," says Raf Bellers, Director of Network Management at Fluvius. "We're also adapting dozens of wind and solar farms, pumping stations, service stations and heat delivery stations. With Lacroix, we have chosen a supplier capable of offering a ready-to-use solution to manage energy and all these applications. What's more, the technology developed by Lacroix is very 'plug&play', enabling us to implement it as efficiently as possible".