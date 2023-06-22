Fluvius turns to Lacroix IoT solutions

© LACROIX

In terms of telecontrol technology, the company has chosen to rely on Lacroix know-how, following a European call for tenders. Some 2,500 telecontrol systems per year will be delivered from 2023 to 2030.

Worth a total of EUR 11 million over the period, this order is the largest ever recorded by Lacroix subsidiary SAE IT-Systems in its 50-year history.

"This order shows that we are also one of the world's leading suppliers of telecontrol technology. We are proud to be able to contribute to the successful implementation of the energy transition in Flanders", says Ronald Vrancken, Lacroix Environment activity Executive Managing Director, in a press release.