Archer aims to have its eVTOL aircraft up in the skies in 2025

The two companies have initially focused their development and testing on Safran Electronics & Defense’s ultra-compact avionics platform (UCAP) flight control computer (FCC) and SkyNaute navigation system, which are both used in Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft.

Archer’s use of Safran Electronics & Defense’s UCAP FCC and SkyNaute navigation system is a key element of its goal of achieving the most efficient path to certification.

Equipped with a multi-core processor, Safran Electronics & Defense’s UCAP provides high-performance computing capabilities, as well as high-integrity and safety features. SkyNaute adheres to the safety and reliability requirements necessary for certification by relying on mature and proven technologies such as HRG Crystal (Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes). This navigation system achieves high performance and integrity while providing a 35% reduction in size and weight when compared to alternatives.

“The joint efforts between Safran Electronics & Defense and Archer have fostered a close and strong strategic relationship, with both teams working hand in hand to safely bring the Midnight aircraft to market,” said Franck Saudo, Safran Electronics & Defense CEO, in a press release. “These successful achievements with UCAP flight computer and SkyNaute navigation system help to pave the way for the entry into service of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Archer as we support their certification program."

“Our collaboration speaks volumes to the confidence Safran has in our path towards certification and commercialization in 2025,” adds Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO. “Lending their world-class expertise and support alongside our design and engineering teams is a critical component to our success and together we will redefine the future of air mobility.”

With a range of up to 100 miles and an expected payload of approximately 1,000 lbs, Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time in between flights.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60-90 minute commutes by car, with estimated 10-20 minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise and cost competitive with ground transportation.