Libra Industries promotes Andrew Williams to CEO
Libra Industries announces the promotion of Andrew Williams to the role of President and CEO.
Mr. Williams, previously serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Libra, played a pivotal role in driving double-digit growth within the company's core markets, including Semiconductor, Medical, Aerospace, and Defense.
With over three decades of experience in contract manufacturing and holding senior positions at companies such as Jabil, Sanmina, and Kimball Electronics, Mr. Williams brings a wealth of expertise to his new position.
“I am deeply honored to lead such an exceptionally talented and hardworking team dedicated to delivering innovative manufacturing solutions to our clients. We will continue to focus on delivery of truly customized manufacturing and supply chain solutions to some of the world’s most prominent OEMs,” Andrew Williams says in a press release.