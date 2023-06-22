Libra Industries promotes Andrew Williams to CEO

© Libra Industries

Mr. Williams, previously serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Libra, played a pivotal role in driving double-digit growth within the company's core markets, including Semiconductor, Medical, Aerospace, and Defense.

With over three decades of experience in contract manufacturing and holding senior positions at companies such as Jabil, Sanmina, and Kimball Electronics, Mr. Williams brings a wealth of expertise to his new position.