HMS opens office in Vietnam

© HMS Networks

"Vietnam has seen a remarkable growth within the manufacturing sector, particularly in areas such as electronics, textiles, and automotive manufacturing. To expand our presence in Southeast Asia and improve local sales and support, we now open an office in Vietnam," says Hans Larsson, Chief Commercial Officer at HMS Networks, in a press release.

The new office in Ho Chi Minh City and will deal with local sales and support of Anybus, Ewon, Intesis and Ixxat products from HMS. With this new office, HMS now has operations in 18 countries.