Kimball reshuffles management, three new internal promotions

Steven T. Korn has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Mr Korn has been the company's President, Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Operations since July 2020, and was previously Vice President, North American Operations since 2007.

Kathy R. Thomson has been named Chief Commercial Officer. Ms Thomson has been Kimball's Vice President, Global Business Development and Design Services since August 2018, and previously held the position of Vice President of Business Development for Creation Technologies since 2012.

Adam M. Baumann has been working as Kimball Electronics' Corporate Controller, functioning as Principal Accounting Officer, since March 2021. Mr. Baumann has now been appointed to the role of Chief Accounting Officer and will continue to function as the company's Principal Accounting Officer. Mr. Baumann joined the company in April 2019 as Assistant Corporate Controller and was previously employed by Vectren Corporation from 2009 to 2019 and Ernst & Young, LLP from 2003 to 2009.