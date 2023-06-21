© Hisense

Chinese electronics group Hisense has signed an MoU with Condor Electronics, an Algerian manufacturer and distributor. The aim is to establish a supply chain through which to increase Hisense's exports in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Under the agreement, Condor will establish a regional manufacturing and assembly centre using raw materials and components purchased from Hisense. In return, Hisense has agreed to send engineers to Condor’s factory to install machinery and train local staff.