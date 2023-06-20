Multi-Teknik is off to a great start in 2023

© Evertiq

Last week, Evertiq made its way from Sweden over the Baltic Sea to Poland, this time for our fourth-ever Evertiq Expo in Krakow, Poland.

During the day, a total of 691 people partook in the Expo at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre EXPO Krakow. 87 exhibiting companies greeted 411 visitors from 242 different companies – covering everything from manufacturers, distributors to technology and solution suppliers and more.