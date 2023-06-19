NEOTech expands EMS offering by investing in automation solutions
EMS provider NEOTech has recently implemented new automated production and inspection robots enabling higher levels of performance and improving the efficiency of their customers’ product builds.
While NEOTech already utilises several automated robotic manufacturing processes, its technology team continues to find and implement new high-tech manufacturing solutions.
Through careful research to identify the best automated solutions, NEOTech’s team implemented recognition cameras on robotic arms, along with precise schematic diagram programming, to perform automated visual inspection of completed assemblies. This ensures assembly that orientation of items like buttons and switches are accurate before shipment. Quality assurance is achieved in much less time, increasing efficiency and reducing costs.
The company's team of technology experts constantly researches additional ways to implement automated manufacturing processes. Steps have also been taken to begin utilising the multiple robotic arms for conducting In-Circuit Testing (ICT) and depanelisation of PCBAs during SMT assembly.
“The highest levels of quality for our customers’ product is our top priority. Whether it is a lifesaving medical device in a hospital, a radar tracking system in a military aircraft, or a power generator being used at a hurricane disaster location, our team is honored to be part of the process in providing these products to the end user,” stated Kunal Sharma, President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. “That is our motivation to continually research, examine, and test the newest high-tech equipment for our manufacturing processes. These investments result in better quality, improved efficiency, and ultimately lower production costs. It’s a win-win for everyone.”