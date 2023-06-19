NEOTech expands EMS offering by investing in automation solutions

© NEOTech

While NEOTech already utilises several automated robotic manufacturing processes, its technology team continues to find and implement new high-tech manufacturing solutions.

Through careful research to identify the best automated solutions, NEOTech’s team implemented recognition cameras on robotic arms, along with precise schematic diagram programming, to perform automated visual inspection of completed assemblies. This ensures assembly that orientation of items like buttons and switches are accurate before shipment. Quality assurance is achieved in much less time, increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

The company's team of technology experts constantly researches additional ways to implement automated manufacturing processes. Steps have also been taken to begin utilising the multiple robotic arms for conducting In-Circuit Testing (ICT) and depanelisation of PCBAs during SMT assembly.