Arrow Acquires Alternative Technology

Arrow Electronics announced that it has signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Arrow will acquire Alternative Technology, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of access infrastructure and security solutions.

"The acquisition of Alternative Technology enables us to further expand the breadth of products and services offered by our Enterprise Computing Solutions business and we are pleased to be partnering with such a strong and well-managed business," stated William E. Mitchell, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Arrow Electronics, Inc.



Alternative Technology, which is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado and has approximately 150 employees, supports value-added resellers in delivering solutions that optimize, accelerate, monitor and secure an end user's network. Total 2006 sales are expected to exceed $300 million.



"We are delighted about becoming part of such a prestigious and well-regarded global company. This transaction will enable Alternative Technology to further strengthen its channel management services for our vendors and provide a more comprehensive suite of solutions for our reseller customers," stated William Botti, president of Alternative Technology, Inc.



The transaction, which is expected to be accretive in 2007, is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining necessary government approvals, and is expected to be completed within the next sixty days.



Arrow Electronics is a major global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and computer products. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for nearly 600 suppliers and more than 135,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 270 locations in 53 countries and territories.