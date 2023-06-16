© Siemens

Siemens is preparing for the future with a huge financial commitment to research and operations across a range of high-growth sectors.

It has just presented an investment strategy that includes EUR 2 billion mainly for new manufacturing capacity as well as innovation labs, education centres and other sites. The company kicked off its program with the announcement of a new high-tech factory in Singapore to serve the growing Southeast Asia markets.

Siemens also confirmed an expected increase of around EUR 0.5 billion in R&D into areas such as artificial intelligence, digital twins and the industrial metaverse in fiscal year 2023. This follows a recently announced partnership with Microsoft to speed up code generation for industry automation by using ChatGPT.

The company says that the main elements of the EUR 2 billion investment will allow Siemens to ramp up global investment in new high-tech factories, innovation labs and education centres; increase manufacturing capacity; expand production network and R&D capacities in Asia; and expand digital factory in Chengdu to boost further growth in China.