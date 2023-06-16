© ABB

Electric battery technology is becoming hugely important to the US economy. As of April 2023, more than 3.6 million plug-in electric vehicles had been sold in the US. Meanwhile, battery costs have fallen more than 90% since 2008.

But the government thinks even more improvement is possible. Which is why the US Department of Energy has just announced a further USD 125 million to fund even more research into battery and recycling innovation.

The 'Consumer Electronics Battery Recycling, Reprocessing, and Battery Collection' scheme is part of the USD 3 billion authorized so far by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to grow the US’s battery supply chain.

The DoE says the funding will develop education and/or behaviour change campaigns to increase consumer participation in battery recycling programs; Improve the economics of recycling to spur greater market demand; Assist local governments in programs for collection, recycling and reprocessing; and help retailers collect, sort, store and transport batteries.

The cash will also support the creation of an Advanced Battery Research and Development (R&D) Consortium and fund the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Prize program.