The Polish electronics industry is alive at Evertiq Expo Krakow

During the day, a total of 691 people partook in the Expo at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre EXPO Krakow. 87 exhibiting companies greeted 411 visitors from 242 different companies – covering everything from manufacturers, distributors to technology and solution suppliers and more.

Highlights from the conference program included presentations on supply chain risk management from EMS provider Scanfil. During the pandemic, the industry experienced increased difficulties related to the supply of electronic components. This forced electronics manufacturers to change the way they work in the supply chain. For Scanfil, these challenges were the trigger for the "Supply Chain Risk Management" project, which aimed to develop a tool that would present the risks associated with individual components using numbers, data and facts.

Dr. Piotr Wiśniewski, CEO of DBR 77 Robotics, held a presentation on practical applications of AI algorithms discussing how companies can execute a process 50% faster, 20% more efficiently and 30% cheaper, and how they can make optimal decisions in time real.

Karol Sowa from Sowa Electronics set out to answer the question of “How much does the purchase and implementation of a selective soldering machine cost – and when will such an investment pay off?”

Evertiq’s editor-in-chief, Dennis Dahlgren, presented a comparison between US CHIPS Act and the EU’s counterpart. How do these stack up against each other? What are the key differences? And above all – what are the effects of these so far? These were the questions that the presentation dove deeper into

