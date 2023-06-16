Global semiconductor materials market reaches record $73B in 2022

© Linton Crystal Technologies

Wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials revenue in 2022 reached USD 44.7 billion and USD 28.0 billion, respectively, increasing 10.5% and 6.3%. The silicon, electronic gases, and photomask segments showed the strongest growth in the wafer fabrication materials market, while the organic substrates segment largely drove packaging materials market growth.

For the 13th consecutive year, Taiwan, at USD 20.1 billion, was the world's largest consumer of semiconductor materials on the strength of its foundry capacity and advanced packaging base. China continued to register strong year-over-year results, ranking second in 2022, while Korea finished as the third-largest consumer of semiconductor materials. Most regions registered high single- or double-digit growth last year.

2021** 2022 Year-Over-Year Taiwan $17,715 $20,129 13.6 % China $12,082 $12,970 7.3 % South Korea $12,134 $12,901 6.33 % Rest of World $7,896 $8,627 9.3 % Japan $7,275 $7,205 -1.0 % North America $5,713 $6,278 9.9 % Europe $3,961 $4,580 15.6 % Total $66,776 $72,691 8.9 %

Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.

* Rest of World includes Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, other areas of

Southeast Asia and smaller global markets.

** 2021 data reflects current updates.