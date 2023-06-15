Terho Koivisto joins CONFIDEE

© Confidee

“We are gearing for growth and innovation and are honored to have Terho onboard. Terho brings an extensive technical knowledge and expertise from the PCB industry, making him a valuable addition to the company”, says CEO Vidar Olsen, in a press release.

With over 30 years of experience in the field, Terho Koivisto has established a strong reputation for his understanding of PCB technology.

"Terho's technical expertise, industry knowledge, and exceptional sales acumen make him the ideal choice for spearheading our efforts in the Finnish, Baltic and also the Scandinavian market. We are confident that his presence and enthusiasm will greatly contribute to our continued growth and success”, continues Vidar Olsen.

Terho himself say that he is excited to join a company that values transparency and personal connections.