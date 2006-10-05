Dage wins global Technology award

Dage is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Global Technology Award in the Test Equipment Category for its innovative 4000HS 3G High-Speed Bondtester.

Trevor Galbraith, Editor-In-Chief of Global SMT & Packaging magazine presented the distinguished award during a Wednesday, September 27, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Sofitel Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois during the Assembly Technology Expo.



The newly enhanced third generation Dage 4000HS 3G High-Speed Bondtester addresses the need to detect brittle fracture failures in the ball-to-pad interconnection of lead-free BGA and CSP semiconductor devices.



Built on Dage's globally accepted superior bond test methodology and ease of use, the newly enhanced 4000HS 3G High-Speed Bondtester continues to demonstrate that Dage is leading the way in advanced bondtesting solutions.