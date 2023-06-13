Siemens to acquire Mass-Tech Controls’ EV division

© Siemens

The division is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of a range of AC chargers, and 30 to 300kW capacity DC chargers for various end applications for EVs. The cost of the acquisition is approximately EUR 4.3 million.

Once the transaction is finalised, the EV division of Mass-Tech Controls will be fully integrated into the e-Mobility Business Unit of the Smart Infrastructure Business, Siemens Limited.

While Siemens has been active globally in the e-mobility infrastructure space for more than a decade, the addition of products will complete Siemens India’s portfolio of e-mobility solutions and will address the needs of the domestic market. The Indian market has unique requirements such as lower power rating and parallel charging.