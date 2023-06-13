© Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation are changing their approach to R&D in order to "respond to the rapidly changing global automotive industry, advance the transition to electrification and accelerate the development of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs)."

The two companies want to give their researchers more freedom and flexibility. So, in the new structure, each technology team will form a new Allianced Tech Organisation within the revamped R&D organisation. The four ATOs are as follows:

Total Vehicle Development (TVD) Division – organised into vehicle classes to streamline new vehicle development of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands and focus on advancing electrification.

Vehicle SW Tech Unit – bringing together software technologies and advance SDV development, including electronics, infotainment, autonomous driving and vehicle control capabilities.

Mobility Engineering and Tech Acceleration (META) Tech Unit – leading the development of advanced technologies, including innovative next-generation products and platform technologies.

Independent R&D organisations and Design Centers – researching commercial vehicles, robotics, batteries, hydrogen fuel cells and design.