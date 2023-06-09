Global semiconductor equipment billings up 9% YoY in Q1 2023
New data from SEMI says revenue was 'robust despite macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging industry environment'.
SEMI's latest Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report revealed cautious good news for market stakeholders.
It says that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 9% year-over-year to USD 26.8 billion for Q1 2023. Against that, billings slipped 3% in Q4 2022.
“Semiconductor equipment revenue in the first quarter was robust despite macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging industry environment. The fundamentals remain healthy for the long-term strategic investments needed to support major technology advancements for AI, automotive, and other growth applications," said ” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI's president and CEO.
Taiwan remained the industry's most high-billing region, with USD 6.93 million of revenue in the quarter. China and South Korea were second and third respectively. Here is the headline data by region.
|Region
|1Q2023
|4Q2022
|1Q2022
|1Q (QoQ)
|1Q (YoY)
|Taiwan
|6.93
|7.98
|4.88
|-13%
|42%
|China
|5.86
|6.36
|7.57
|-8%
|-23%
|Korea
|5.62
|5.80
|5.15
|-3%
|9%
|North America
|3.93
|2.60
|2.62
|51%
|50%
|Japan
|1.90
|2.25
|1.90
|-16%
|0%
|Europe
|1.52
|1.46
|1.28
|4%
|19%
|Rest of World
|1.06
|1.32
|1.29
|-20%
|-18%
|Total
|26.81
|27.78
|24.69
|-3%
|9%