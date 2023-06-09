Global semiconductor equipment billings up 9% YoY in Q1 2023

© ASML

SEMI's latest Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report revealed cautious good news for market stakeholders.

It says that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 9% year-over-year to USD 26.8 billion for Q1 2023. Against that, billings slipped 3% in Q4 2022.

“Semiconductor equipment revenue in the first quarter was robust despite macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging industry environment. The fundamentals remain healthy for the long-term strategic investments needed to support major technology advancements for AI, automotive, and other growth applications," said ” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI's president and CEO.

Taiwan remained the industry's most high-billing region, with USD 6.93 million of revenue in the quarter. China and South Korea were second and third respectively. Here is the headline data by region.