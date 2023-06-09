Ad
© ASML General |

Global semiconductor equipment billings up 9% YoY in Q1 2023

New data from SEMI says revenue was 'robust despite macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging industry environment'.

SEMI's latest Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report revealed cautious good news for market stakeholders.

It says that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 9% year-over-year to USD 26.8 billion for Q1 2023. Against that, billings slipped 3% in Q4 2022.

“Semiconductor equipment revenue in the first quarter was robust despite macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging industry environment. The fundamentals remain healthy for the long-term strategic investments needed to support major technology advancements for AI, automotive, and other growth applications," said ” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI's president and CEO.

Taiwan remained the industry's most high-billing region, with USD 6.93 million of revenue in the quarter. China and South Korea were second and third respectively. Here is the headline data by region.

Region1Q20234Q20221Q20221Q (QoQ)1Q (YoY)
Taiwan6.937.98 4.88-13%42%
China5.866.36 7.57-8%-23%
Korea5.625.80 5.15-3%9%
North America3.932.60 2.6251%50%
Japan1.902.25 1.90-16%0%
Europe1.521.46 1.284%19%
Rest of World1.061.32 1.29-20%-18%
Total 26.81 27.78 24.69-3%9%
Quarterly billings data in billions of USD with QoQ and YoY changes by region
June 08 2023
