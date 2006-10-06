High-End Board Design Seen Growing In India

The establishment of several new board design centers and the prospect of new Indian government incentives for volume manufacturing could spur an Indian board industry, says Information Week.

The grade of technology within board design is increasing. "OEMs have set up design centers in India and are outsourcing work to companies here such as Wipro and HCL Technologies," ISA said. "The entry of electronic manufacturing services companies into [India] and growth of local companies is also spurring the growth of hardware design", the ISA representative added.



According to Information Week EMS providers like Flextronics and Elcoteq are seeking complete solutions for VLSI, board and hardware design along with embedded software development. These have during the last few months acquired several Indian companies.



"Hardware [and] board design has matured in India . . . but there are very few companies that are competent in very high-frequency designs," ISA said. India "has very good capability in board layout and assembly, but in terms of fabrication of the board, it lacks capability", ISA added.