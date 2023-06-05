CONFIDEE expands its presence in Germany

© CONFIDEE

The company states that the expansion to Germany is aligned with its growth strategy – which aims to strengthen CONFIDEE's global presence with domestic languages.

“We are excited to have Patrick onboard. Germany is an important market to us. With Patrick as part of our team, with his, + 20 years of PCB experience, we are well equipped and committed to provide German customers with compliant and innovative PCB solutions, while delivering exceptional and personal customer service and support”, says CEO Vidar Olsen, in a press release.

CONFIDEE's focus on the compliant reporting and monitoring of data in the PCB supply chain, is already noticed in the industry. By expanding to Germany, the company aims to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking transparent, secure and efficient PCB supply chain solutions.

Sandberg has worked in the German PCB industry for several decades and personally knows that data security and safeguarding the integrity of supply chains is crucial in the German market.