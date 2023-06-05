CONFIDEE expands its presence in Germany
Europe's youngest PCB player is expanding its presence in continental Europe with the appointment of Patrick Sandberg as Sales Manager Germany.
The company states that the expansion to Germany is aligned with its growth strategy – which aims to strengthen CONFIDEE's global presence with domestic languages.
“We are excited to have Patrick onboard. Germany is an important market to us. With Patrick as part of our team, with his, + 20 years of PCB experience, we are well equipped and committed to provide German customers with compliant and innovative PCB solutions, while delivering exceptional and personal customer service and support”, says CEO Vidar Olsen, in a press release.
CONFIDEE's focus on the compliant reporting and monitoring of data in the PCB supply chain, is already noticed in the industry. By expanding to Germany, the company aims to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking transparent, secure and efficient PCB supply chain solutions.
Sandberg has worked in the German PCB industry for several decades and personally knows that data security and safeguarding the integrity of supply chains is crucial in the German market.
“I am honored to be part of the company and excited to help and support the business in Germany. CONFIDEEs strength is in my opinion, their focus on transparency, building relationships and treating all aspects of business with a fair and personal touch. All this, combined with a holistic approach to data protection, mitigating the risks of security breaches in the PCB supply chain, is hard to counter”, adds Patrick Sandberg.