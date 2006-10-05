Material | October 05, 2006
BASF with renewed strength in North America
BASF today announced that it had achieved annual fixed cost savings of $400 million ahead of its planned target of mid-2007.
The savings measures are part of a two-phase restructuring program initiated in 2002 to increase profitability. BASF is pursuing a course of profitable growth in North America through investments and acquisitions and plans to spend over $500 million per year on capital expenditures in the region in 2006 and 2007.
"As a result of our ambitious restructuring program, strong organic growth and our recent acquisitions, BASF is demonstrating renewed strength in North America," said Klaus Peter Löbbe, member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF Aktiengesellschaft responsible for North America. "In this region, BASF is now the second largest chemical company in terms of sales and has improved its profitability over the last five years significantly. The integration of Engelhard, Degussa Construction Chemicals and Johnson Polymer is proceeding smoothly and according to schedule. Our new businesses will help us grow faster than the market, reduce our earnings cyclicality and supplement our product offerings to help our customers to be more successful. Thus, I am confident that BASF has a bright future in North America."
Löbbe further emphasized the importance of the region to BASF: "The United States remains the world's largest single market for chemical products. As The Chemical Company, BASF wants to have its fair share of it," he said.
Having largely completed its restructuring programs, BASF has undertaken a number of capital expenditure projects in North America that will allow it to further improve its manufacturing base:
* A new superabsorbent polymer facility is under construction in Freeport and is scheduled to start operations in 2007. Once completed, this will allow less efficient sites in Aberdeen, Mississippi, and Portsmouth, Virginia, to be closed.
* BASF is constructing a nylon intermediates unit at Freeport, also to be up and running in 2007. This will enable the closure of a smaller facility in Enka, North Carolina.
* At the Pasadena, Texas, site $60 million is being invested to expand production capabilities for plasticizers. This will enable BASF to introduce a new plasticizer into the North American market.
* BASF is also investing $125 million in an expansion of its polyol plant in Geismar, Louisiana, which is scheduled to start up in 2008. A new alkylethanolamines plant, also in Geismar, is scheduled to start operations in 2007.
* BASF acquired Engelhard Corporation on June 6, 2006. As a result of this acquisition, BASF will become a leading supplier in the fast growing market for catalysts. The acquisition involves 50 production sites and 22 R&D centers in more than 20 countries. Approximately 7,300 Engelhard employees have transferred to BASF as a result of the acquisition. The purchase price for Engelhard shares amounted to $4.8 billion or approximately €3.8 billion. Engelhard posted sales of $4.6 billion in 2005.
* The acquisition of the construction chemicals business of Degussa AG by BASF was completed on July 1. The acquisition includes production sites and sales centers in over 50 countries as well as an R&D center in Trostberg, Germany. Approximately 7,400 employees have transferred from Degussa to BASF. The purchase price for equity was just under €2.2 billion. In addition, the transaction was associated with debt of €0.5 billion. Degussa construction chemicals reported sales of nearly €2 billion in 2005.
* The acquisition of Johnson Polymer was completed on July 1, 2006. It provides BASF with a range of water-based resins that complements its portfolio of high solids and UV resins for the coatings and paints industry and will strengthen the company's market presence, in particular in North America. The purchase price was $470 million on a cash and debt-free basis. In 2005, Johnson Polymer posted sales of approximately $360 million and had 430 employees worldwide.
BASF Corporation, headquartered in New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF Aktiengesellschaft, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF employs about 16,000 people in North America and had sales of €9.5 billion (approximately $11.3 billion) in 2005.
"As a result of our ambitious restructuring program, strong organic growth and our recent acquisitions, BASF is demonstrating renewed strength in North America," said Klaus Peter Löbbe, member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF Aktiengesellschaft responsible for North America. "In this region, BASF is now the second largest chemical company in terms of sales and has improved its profitability over the last five years significantly. The integration of Engelhard, Degussa Construction Chemicals and Johnson Polymer is proceeding smoothly and according to schedule. Our new businesses will help us grow faster than the market, reduce our earnings cyclicality and supplement our product offerings to help our customers to be more successful. Thus, I am confident that BASF has a bright future in North America."
Löbbe further emphasized the importance of the region to BASF: "The United States remains the world's largest single market for chemical products. As The Chemical Company, BASF wants to have its fair share of it," he said.
Having largely completed its restructuring programs, BASF has undertaken a number of capital expenditure projects in North America that will allow it to further improve its manufacturing base:
* A new superabsorbent polymer facility is under construction in Freeport and is scheduled to start operations in 2007. Once completed, this will allow less efficient sites in Aberdeen, Mississippi, and Portsmouth, Virginia, to be closed.
* BASF is constructing a nylon intermediates unit at Freeport, also to be up and running in 2007. This will enable the closure of a smaller facility in Enka, North Carolina.
* At the Pasadena, Texas, site $60 million is being invested to expand production capabilities for plasticizers. This will enable BASF to introduce a new plasticizer into the North American market.
* BASF is also investing $125 million in an expansion of its polyol plant in Geismar, Louisiana, which is scheduled to start up in 2008. A new alkylethanolamines plant, also in Geismar, is scheduled to start operations in 2007.
* BASF acquired Engelhard Corporation on June 6, 2006. As a result of this acquisition, BASF will become a leading supplier in the fast growing market for catalysts. The acquisition involves 50 production sites and 22 R&D centers in more than 20 countries. Approximately 7,300 Engelhard employees have transferred to BASF as a result of the acquisition. The purchase price for Engelhard shares amounted to $4.8 billion or approximately €3.8 billion. Engelhard posted sales of $4.6 billion in 2005.
* The acquisition of the construction chemicals business of Degussa AG by BASF was completed on July 1. The acquisition includes production sites and sales centers in over 50 countries as well as an R&D center in Trostberg, Germany. Approximately 7,400 employees have transferred from Degussa to BASF. The purchase price for equity was just under €2.2 billion. In addition, the transaction was associated with debt of €0.5 billion. Degussa construction chemicals reported sales of nearly €2 billion in 2005.
* The acquisition of Johnson Polymer was completed on July 1, 2006. It provides BASF with a range of water-based resins that complements its portfolio of high solids and UV resins for the coatings and paints industry and will strengthen the company's market presence, in particular in North America. The purchase price was $470 million on a cash and debt-free basis. In 2005, Johnson Polymer posted sales of approximately $360 million and had 430 employees worldwide.
BASF Corporation, headquartered in New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF Aktiengesellschaft, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF employs about 16,000 people in North America and had sales of €9.5 billion (approximately $11.3 billion) in 2005.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments