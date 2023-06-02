Veoneer completes sale of Active Safety business to Magna

© Veoneer Arkcon

“Today is a great day for all stakeholders of Veoneer’s Active Safety business. The combination with Magna will create a leading global supplier for ADAS and secure a compelling long-term home for the Active Safety business’s loyal customers, dedicated employees, and innovative product portfolio,” says Jacob Svanberg, Chief Executive Officer, Veoneer, in a press release.

In April 2022, SSW Partners acquired Veoneer in an all-cash transaction representing a total equity value of USD 4.6 billion. Qualcomm Incorporated subsequently completed the acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners.

Veoneer is now fully focused on safety-critical electronics, as a pure-play company in restraint control system electronics. To mark this shift, Veoneer has added Safety Systems to its corporate brand.