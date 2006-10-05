GSPK Design and Henry Williams<br>to light up Tamar Bridge

North Yorkshire based GSPK Design Ltd has worked alongside Henry Williams Ltd to successfully develop LED road stud printed circuit boards (PCBs) for use on the Tamar Bridge.

The Tamar Bridge in Saltash, Cornwall is a major tolled road bridge in the southwest of England, responsible for carrying approximately 10,000 vehicles every day between Devon and Cornwall. With such high volumes on traffic, there was an increasing need to improve traffic management for vehicles approaching the toll plaza.



GSPK Design has worked closely with Henry Williams, a company originally formed to manufacture control and signaling equipment for use on railway networks. Having now expanded in to the highways industry, Henry Williams enlisted the help of GSPK Design to develop the control PCBs and LED road stud PCBs for the LED lane lights in order to maximise throughput and minimize delay to traffic at the toll booths on the Tamar Bridge.



GSPK Design who are a dedicated, dynamic electronic design team specialising in assisting innovative companies with new product development, electronic design and existing product portfolios by utilising emerging technologies. Having gained experience in a number of industries, GSPK Design boasts an extensive range of skills and expertise in electronic design.



The unit comprised of, a back plane PCB, control board PCB, driver board PCB and LED boards which were placed within the road studs. These were then fitted into a 19 inch rack system contained within a Henry Williams road side control box.



GSPK Design was under pressure to complete the project in a relatively short period of time in order to fit the tight programme for the major plaza refurbishment contract.



Working closely with the Henry Williams team, GSPK Design successfully completed the re engineering and manufacture of the units within record time, allowing Henry Williams to complete the final assembly and installation on to the bridge.



Technical Sales Director for GSPK Design Ltd, Steve Henderson said – “The units we have developed alongside Henry Williams' team have been a success and are now fully commissioned. We are pleased to have been able to assist them with this demanding project."