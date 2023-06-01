Nicomatic opens new testing laboratory

© Nicomatic

Nicomatic test engineers work closely with customer design and development teams, applying their expertise to complex materials tests and qualification of customer projects. Nicomatic’s test lab is quality management system certified to ISO 9001 & AS9100, with experience in meeting industry standards and specifications across defence, aeronautics and space applications, including MIL-DTL-55302, MIL-DTL-83513 and ESCC3401.

Almost a dozen test instruments and machines perform more than 30 tests to ensure customer products, devices and systems are comprehensively performance tested. This includes testing signal integrity, environmental, mechanical, electrical and chemical.