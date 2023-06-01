Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

© mycronic

The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million and delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2024.

“We are happy for the continued great interest in the SLX and highly appreciate the trust from our existing customer to deliver another SLX mask writer to the customer’s installed base of systems from Mycronic”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.

Mycronic’s Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

The SLX laser mask writer meets the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.