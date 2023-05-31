ICAPE acquires the assets of German PCB distributor HLT

© ICAPE Group

Based in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, HLT supplies PCB to some 50 customers. With a network of 6 strategic suppliers and its own logistics capabilities, HLT provides a range of high-value-added services in fields such as the automotive, home automation, telecommunications, aerospace and medical industries. in 2022 the company generated revenues of EUR 4.1 million.

ICAPE Group states in a press release that HLT shows an advanced potential of synergies with the German subsidiary of the French PCB supplier. With this acquisition, ICAPE strengthens its position in one of the major markets for PCB distribution in Europe and worldwide.

"Germany represents one of the most important markets in the world, both for our industry and for our Group, and this is why we are enthusiastic to strengthen our position in this country once again today through the acquisition of HLT’s operating assets. Its highly skilled team works daily for some of the biggest names in the industry and their expertise will be a great asset to our development in this mature market. HLT's values, focused on high value-added service quality, match ours perfectly. We are confident that many synergies will arise from the combination of our know-how, particularly at local level,” says Cyril Calvignac, ICAPE Group’s CEO, in the press release.

This acquisition of assets is carried out by the subsidiary ICAPE Deutschland GmbH and is financed 100% in cash.