Actel adds staff to its marketing team

Actel Corporation announced today the appointment of Rich Brossart to vice president of product marketing.

With this hire, Actel underscored its commitment to expand and proliferate its innovative nonvolatile products in the FPGA market and beyond. Brossart will report directly to Dennis Kish, senior vice president of sales and marketing.



Kish commented, "As we address more and more system-level applications with our mixed-signal Fusion Programmable System Chips and low-power ProASIC3 and IGLOO FPGA families, Rich's marketing talents and in-depth ASIC experience will be invaluable. We are excited to add him to our strong management team."



In his new position, Brossart will be responsible for the continued development and implementation of product marketing plans for Actel's standard silicon products, application solutions, intellectual property (IP) and development tools.



Brossart brings more than 20 years experience in the semiconductor industry to Actel. Prior to joining Actel, he held various sales and marketing positions at LSI Logic, where most recently he was the vice president, technology marketing responsible for RapidChip, cell-based ASICs, design tools, IP and strategic partnerships. He began his career in the marketing organization of AMD. He holds a bachelor's of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of California, Davis.