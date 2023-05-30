Tamura to create 300 new jobs with new Romanian factory

© InvestRomania

On May 8, 2023, the president of the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade, Rares Burlacu, made the announcement together with the Tamura Corporation management team, led by VP Yusaku Hashiguchi.

Initially, the EUR 6 million investment in Romania will create 300 new jobs and an investment of a further EUR 15 million will follow in the near future, according to a press release from InvestRomania.

Tamura Group manufactures and sells electronic components such as transformers and reactors, electrochemical materials such as soldering materials and solder masks, soldering equipment, and audio mixing consoles for broadcasting stations.

The Japanese company states that it is aiming to start commercial production in November 2024, as it looks to strengthen its presence in Europe.

"Tamura is aiming for growing its business globally, especially in Europe and Americas. As part of this initiative, it plans to increase the module product production capacity in Europe as well as to diversify its manufacturing footprint globally," the company writes in a separate press release.

No further information regarding the size or capacity of the future factory has been released. Evertiq has reached out to the Japanese company for further information.