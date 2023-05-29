BorgWarner to create 280 new jobs in Mexico

© Borgwarner

The investment is expected to create 280 new jobs in the areas of engineering, electronics, manufacturing and services, and boost production capacity by 35%. This investment aims to strengthen the company's competitive position within e-mobility by adding specialised talent and increasing capacity for future electric vehicle application development.

“This significant investment by BorgWarner will allow us to continue advancing, improving and expanding manufacturing capabilities, and above all it will reinforce the quality and reliability of our products in the eyes of our customers,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems in a press release.

The BorgWarner Ramos Arizpe Campus in Mexico has grown exponentially since it opened in 2010. It currently manufactures turbochargers and exhaust gas management systems for the light and heavy vehicle markets.