Smoltek inaugurates inhouse hydrogen laboratory
Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB, announces that the group company Smoltek Hydrogen has inaugurated the new inhouse hydrogen laboratory. At the new lab, the R&D team can carry out performance measurement and long-term tests of electrolyser cells and will also be able to manufacture test cells.
During the spring, Smoltek Hydrogen built its own hydrogen laboratory, in connection with Smoltek's new headquarters in central Gothenburg. H2LAB, as it is called, is equipped with tools for performance measurement and long-term testing of electrolyser cells, and also enables in-house production of test cells. The company says that this will accelerate the development of its cell material, at the same time as the evaluation of different concepts for volume production is enabled.
“Here we can try-out cells with a minimal amount of iridium. Using as little iridium as possible in a PEM electrolyzer is absolutely crucial in order to be able to produce the large amount of green hydrogen that a fossil-free future needs”, says Ellinor Ehrnberg, President of Smoltek Hydrogen, in the press release.
She continues: “In an external laboratory, we have already been able to show that we reach the right performance with 0.5 mg iridium/cm2. And hopefully we will be able to show that our technology only needs to use 0.1 mg iridium/cm2. Compare that with the goal set by the electrolyzer manufacturers, which is 0.8 mg iridium/cm2 in 2030. With our technology, around 5 tons of iridium could be saved annually – which is a rare metal that is forecast to cost around SEK 8 million/kg in 2030.”