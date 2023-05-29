Smoltek inaugurates inhouse hydrogen laboratory

© Smoltek

During the spring, Smoltek Hydrogen built its own hydrogen laboratory, in connection with Smoltek's new headquarters in central Gothenburg. H2LAB, as it is called, is equipped with tools for performance measurement and long-term testing of electrolyser cells, and also enables in-house production of test cells. The company says that this will accelerate the development of its cell material, at the same time as the evaluation of different concepts for volume production is enabled.

“Here we can try-out cells with a minimal amount of iridium. Using as little iridium as possible in a PEM electrolyzer is absolutely crucial in order to be able to produce the large amount of green hydrogen that a fossil-free future needs”, says Ellinor Ehrnberg, President of Smoltek Hydrogen, in the press release.