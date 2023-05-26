North American EMS industry up 14.3% in April
Total North American EMS shipments in April 2023 were up 14.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, April shipments increased 5.5%, says the IPC.
EMS bookings in April decreased 6.1% year-over-year and decreased 1.2% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.21.
“EMS orders continue to trend downward,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “April's book-to-bill is the weakest recorded since the start of 2021.”