Price Electronics invests in EVS 500 solder recovery system

The EVS 500 Solder Recovery System enables electronic manufacturers to optimise their solder usage, reduce costs, and minimise environmental impact. With its filtration and distillation process, the EVS 500 recovers and purifies solder, allowing it to be reused in production, thus reducing waste.

"We are excited to congratulate Emer Ajusto and the entire Price Electronics team on their acquisition of the EVS 500 Solder Recovery System," says Jason Simon, Global Service Manager, EVS International, in a press release. "EVS International is proud to partner with Price Electronics in their pursuit of optimizing manufacturing operations, reducing waste, and achieving sustainable growth.”

Price Electronics believes that the EVS 500 will help the company enhance its manufacturing processes while aslo reducing costs and waste.