Tyco Electronics receives illustrious award

Tyco Electronics announced that it has been awarded a coveted Global Technology Award in the category of ID Systems for its unique Reel-to-Reel RFID Line.

The crystal glass award was presented by Global SMT & Packaging magazine's publisher and editor-in-chief Trevor Galbraith to Alan Strassman, product manager of Tyco Electronics Automation Group's RFID systems, on Wednesday, September 27, 2006 in a ceremony that took place at the Sofitel Hotel during the Assembly Technology Exposition.



This line is an industry first—it is an entire assembly system. The system has many features, including throughput up to 9,000 cycles per hour (cph), a full 20" wide Web process capability, and 12 µm placement repeatability ± 3 Sigma. In addition, user benefits are high—the system offers either passive or active designs, direct die pick from wafers down to 0.008", and positive displacement dispense technology. The Reel-to-Reel RFID System features modular construction, allowing for future capacity expansion. It is fully capable of placing ancillary components such as batteries, and it also is capable of tape-and-reel die placement.



The Tyco Electronics Reel-to-Reel RFID system has met the industry challenge of a flexible and cost-effective system to manufacture RFID tags, while steadfastly focusing on the goals of quality and throughput. The system provides the utmost in flexibility, both in the production mode and the ability to do a changeover. It is designed to require minimal operator intervention, and provide maximum throughput.



This creative application uses a dispenser module that has a positive displacement pump technology; a placement system that has 12 µm repeatability; and complete closed loop process control on the thermal compression station, to ensure consistency of performance and high quality. All this innovation was done with ease of use in mind. The programmability of the system provides excellent control of the process, and thereby maximizes yields. Additionally, the thermo-compression cure station provides excellent pressure control of each thermode, and real-time feedback enables the ultimate in statistical process control. Furthermore, each module reports to the master controller during operation and this same master controller collects key process inputs, monitors system status, advances the Web, and alerts the operator to any process issues that may need attention during setup and production. These features, plus the modular construction of the system, make maintainability and repairability simple. The system is fully automatic and is capable of being operated/monitored by one operator or less.



The system provides unmatched flexibility to handle either a straight die application, or one that may change over time to use various methods of component presentation. In addition, the system provides extremely rapid changeover to facilitate using the system for prototype applications should the need arise.