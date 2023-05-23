Nokia continues its restructuring in Finland – 208 jobs at risk
Finnish telecom company Nokia plans to continue taking measures to reform the cost structure and reorganise its operations in Finland as part of a program announced in 2021.
Nokia has initiated change negotiations in Finland, which are estimated to lead to a reduction of up to 208 jobs. The plans concern all Nokia sites in Finland. However, some functions such as System-on-Chip (SoC) product development and Nokia's production plant in Oulu, are not included in the change negotiations.
Tommi Uitto, head of Nokia's Mobile Networks business group and country manager for Finland said in a press release that the company has noticed signs of a change in the purchasing behaviour of is customers due to the economic situation.
"We must react to this change as part of the program we started already in 2021. Our goal is to ensure sustainable and profitable growth in the long term. These decisions are never easy and we do our best to support our personnel in this situation," said Tommi Uitto.