Nokia continues its restructuring in Finland – 208 jobs at risk

Nokia has initiated change negotiations in Finland, which are estimated to lead to a reduction of up to 208 jobs. The plans concern all Nokia sites in Finland. However, some functions such as System-on-Chip (SoC) product development and Nokia's production plant in Oulu, are not included in the change negotiations.

Tommi Uitto, head of Nokia's Mobile Networks business group and country manager for Finland said in a press release that the company has noticed signs of a change in the purchasing behaviour of is customers due to the economic situation.