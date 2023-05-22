© Spartronics

“We are delighted to partner with Spartronics Vietnam, who is a strong Contract Manufacturer with supply chain, engineering skills and manufacturing capabilities aligned with DDI requirements.” He said, “Outsourcing our long-running products as well as the rapidly ramping of Fusion products will enable our internal operations teams in Scotts Valley, CA to accelerate the New Product Introduction of additional Fusion.IO products as well as the Fusion.VI IntelliMatch product portfolio into the marketplace,” says Jerry Weingord, SVP of WW Operations at DDI in a press release.

Digital Dynamics, Inc., based in Scotts Valley, California, designs and produces real-time distributed I/O & automation solutions to OEMs. The partnership with Spartronics will support significant capacity upside to meet demand for DDI products. Spartronics has over 19 years in business in Vietnam and currently operates in a brand new 270,000-square-foot facility that opened for operation in late 2022.