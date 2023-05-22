UDC and PPG open new Irish OLED manufacturing site

© Universal Display Corporation PPG

The initial EUR 10 million investment launches a multiyear, multiphase expansion plan for the production of energy-efficient phosphorescent OLED materials

PPG produces UDC’s highly-efficient, high-performing UniversalPHOLED materials. There are currently 50 people working at the new production site, and the headcount is expected to increase up to 100 as further investments roll out. The roles at the Shannon facility include engineering and operational disciplines, supply chain roles, synthetic chemists, and analytical technicians.

PPG has been UDC’s exclusive manufacturer of phosphorescent OLED emitter materials since 2000, and broadening manufacturing operations in Ireland builds on that longstanding partnership. The new facility in Shannon expands upon PPG’s established OLED production facilities located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and Barberton, Ohio.